Man jailed for assault outside Newbury pub

A NEWBURY man who left a 23-year-old with a broken jaw after assaulting him outside a town centre pub has been jailed for a year.

Twenty-year-old Ben Thompson, of Hawthorn Road, assaulted his victim in Market Place outside the Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of Sunday January 15 last year.

The victim's injuries were so bad he had to undergo surgery.

Thompson, who kicked and punched the man before running off, was also ordered to pay a fine of £140 at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

At a previous court hearing Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Gareth Perry of Force CID based at Newbury police station, said: “Such violence will not be tolerated in Newbury and our thorough investigation into this offence demonstrates that offenders will be caught and dealt with through the courts.”

