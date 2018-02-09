go

Body recovered from river in Pangbourne

Body yet to be identified

Fiona Tomas

Reporter:

Fiona Tomas

A body recovered from the River Thames in Pangbourne is treated as unexplained but not suspicious. 

Thames Valley Police received reports of a body in the water near Bourne Road at 11.46am on Wednesday, February 7. 

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Dee Road, Wokingham Road, the multi-role vehicle from Maidenhead and the boat from Caversham Road Fire Station were sent to the scene.

Firefighters recovered the body from the water. Crews were on the scene for around an hour and 40 minutes.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. 

The next of kin have been informed but a formal identification is yet to be held. 

