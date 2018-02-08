Father and daughter admit swindling elderly victims out of hundreds

A FATHER and daughter have pleaded guilty to swindling vulnerable elderly people out of hundreds of pounds.

At a hearing at Reading Magistrates' Court yesterday, 21-year-old Gemma Smith, of Eagle Road, Bishops Green, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft by employee, relating to thefts from elderly people while she was a carer for them.

On July 6 last year, Ms Smith stole an envelope containing £250 from the Newbury home of a 94-year-old woman.

In a separate incident, on July 29 , she stole a wallet while at the home of an 89-year-old man in Kintbury.

Her father, 52-year-old Robert Smith, of Howarth Court, Newbury, pleaded guilty at the same court yesterday to one count of receiving stolen goods and three counts of fraud by false representation.

Mr Smith's offences relate to the fraudulent use of a bank card that Gemma Smith stole from the 89-year-old male victim.

He used the card on three occasions over two days - on June 29 and 30 - to fraudulently obtain a total of £490 from ATM machines.

Both father and daughter are due to be sentenced at Reading Crown Court at a date yet to be set.

Investigating officer DC Andy Philpott, of Newbury police station, said: "Gemma Smith worked for a local care provider and was entrusted to enter the homes of vulnerable members of the community to provide care and help.

"Smith took advantage of this trust and stole from two of these people for whom she cared.

"Her father, Robert Smith, then received a bank card stolen from one of these elderly victims and used the card to gain money for himself.

"These crimes are most concerning to the public and the convictions show that this behaviour will not be tolerated."