Get behind Hampstead Norreys' bid to be Village of the Year

Final to be transmitted on Channel 4 this Saturday

John Garvey

John Garvey

HAMPSTEAD Norreys has won through to the final of Channel 4's Village of the Year contest this Saturday, February 10.

The programme starts at 8pm and The White Hart will be hosting a special screening.

If you missed the heat you can catch up on at http://www.channel4.com/programmes/village-of-the-year-with-penelopekeith/on-demand/66532-001.

Meanwhile, leave your good luck messages below.

