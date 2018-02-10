Author inspires primary pupils to write

CHILDREN’S author Steve Clifford visited pupils at The Winchcombe School in Newbury last Monday.

Mr Clifford, who writes under the name C.S. Clifford, has written three adventure books for children, Walking with Nessie, Walking With the Hood and Navajo Spirit Part 1.

The schools literacy co-ordinator, Rachel Alston, said: “The children had the opportunity to ask questions and listen to his story- writing ideas and he also ran workshops for all of Key Stage 2 classes throughout the day.

“Children started writing their own time-travel stories. Mr Clifford listened to their ideas, offered advice and gave many children editing skills to help them improve their writing.

“Our day finished with a book signing.”

Since Mr Clifford’s visit, pupils have completed a number of short stories, which will go on display in school for parents to read.

Mrs Alston added: “Meeting a real author, reading his books and listening to his ideas really encouraged the children to have a go themselves.

“We are aiming to develop a real writing culture in school and aim to inspire all children, regardless of ability, to enjoy writing.”