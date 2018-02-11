go

MP puts in a shift at Oxfam

Richard Benyon drops in to launch new campaign

Fiona Tomas

Reporter:

Fiona Tomas

Contact:

01635 886639

MP puts in a shift at Oxfam

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon helped out at Newbury’s Oxfam shop last week to promote its Give a Shift Campaign.

The Tory MP manned the tills, served customers and helped restock shelves during his visit to the Northbrook Street, which is looking to encourage members of the public to volunteer their time.

Manager Berna Sumer said: “Mr Benyon learned the tills very quickly, served a few customers and put some books out. He was very good and we’d be happy to have him back.

“The campaign aims to raise awareness of what we do and hopefully will encourage people to come forward and get involved.”

Volunteers wishing to get involved in the anti-poverty charity can sign up for as little as four hours a week in any Oxfam shop to help serve customers, sort donations, handle social media or arrange window displays.

Anyone wanting to give a shift can pick up an application form from the Newbury store or call (01635) 40712 for more information.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man attempted to drive car through ex-partner's window

Court No.1 New

Father and daughter admit swindling elderly victims out of hundreds

Father and daughter admit swindling elderly victims out of hundreds

Man jailed for assault outside Newbury pub

Man jailed for assault outside Newbury pub

Thatcham's shopping centre sold for £16.1m

Thatcham's shopping centre sold for £16.1m

News

MP puts in a shift at Oxfam
News

MP puts in a shift at Oxfam

Richard Benyon drops in to launch new campaign

 
Have your say over the future of Newbury
News

Have your say over the future of Newbury

Newbury Town Council's draft Town Plan ready for consultation

 
News

Waterside's golden years

 
News

Author inspires primary pupils to write

 
News

Improve your children's safety online

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33