MP puts in a shift at Oxfam

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon helped out at Newbury’s Oxfam shop last week to promote its Give a Shift Campaign.

The Tory MP manned the tills, served customers and helped restock shelves during his visit to the Northbrook Street, which is looking to encourage members of the public to volunteer their time.

Manager Berna Sumer said: “Mr Benyon learned the tills very quickly, served a few customers and put some books out. He was very good and we’d be happy to have him back.

“The campaign aims to raise awareness of what we do and hopefully will encourage people to come forward and get involved.”

Volunteers wishing to get involved in the anti-poverty charity can sign up for as little as four hours a week in any Oxfam shop to help serve customers, sort donations, handle social media or arrange window displays.

Anyone wanting to give a shift can pick up an application form from the Newbury store or call (01635) 40712 for more information.