Have your say over the future of Newbury

NEWBURY Town Council has prepared a draft Town Plan from 2019 to 2036 and is now inviting residents to give their views.

The plan covers the settlement area of Newbury, which includes the urban parts of Speen, Shaw-cum-Donnington and Greenham.

It was prepared by a steering group set up by Newbury Town Council, plus councillors from the above-mentioned parishes.

The steering group also co-opted external specialists to advise on environmental planning and leisure, culture, and tourism.

The Town Plan, marketed as “Newbury – the Crossroads of Southern England”, highlights Newbury’s role as a town at the centre of innovation and creativity, open to outside influences, while retaining its strengths and character.

The public consultation runs until Sunday, March 18.

Leader of the council Adrian Edwards said: “As the elected body for the people of Newbury, it has long been an objective of this council to have a town plan, setting out our aims and aspirations.

“We have now drafted such a plan and we would like to hear the views, comments and ideas of the people of Newbury.

“This is a plan for all the people of Newbury, especially the youth, as it is your future.”

The plan focusses on how the town of Newbury should respond positively and constructively to the expected challenges over the next 20 years, and to inform and influence the West Berkshire Council Local Area Plan 2019-2036.

Building on the town’s present strengths, the plan is based on six strategic objectives:

n To sustain and promote the town’s architectural, historic, and environmental character and its social and cultural infrastructure

To sustain and enhance the quality of life available to its residents To ensure that it attracts and retains a wide range of businesses as they grow and develop To develop the town as a major leisure and cultural centre To provide an attractive opportunity for its young people To provide for the health and care requirements of its population

If you would like to comment on the draft plan, go to http://bit.ly/2GUHX99 or by post.

The council is also planning to hold a Town Plan coffee morning in the Town Hall, from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, February 24, where the plan will be on display and members of the steering group who prepared the plan will be available to discuss it.