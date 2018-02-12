CCTV images released following fail to stop collision in Mortimer

CCTV images have been released by police following a collision in Mortimer in which the driver failed to stop.

At about 7.20pm on Saturday, a BMW was seen by police officers driving into College Piece, where it collided with a parked car. The driver jumped out of the vehicle as it was still moving and ran off.

The vehicle that crashed into the parked car was a white BMW 318 with the number plate beginning AK11. There were two passengers in the BMW.

The other car was not badly damaged.

Thames Valley Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Investigating officer PC Oliver Bali, based at Pangbourne police station, said: "We would like to speak to the man in the CCTV footage because we believe he has information that could assist our investigation.

"Witnesses and anyone else who can help our appeal are asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number, 101, quoting reference URN 1167 of 10/02/18."

If you have any information relating to this incident, call 101 quoting reference '1167 of 10/02/2018', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.