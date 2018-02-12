Council tax bills set to rise by almost six per cent in West Berkshire

WEST Berkshire residents could see their council tax bills rise by almost six per cent from April.

The cash-strapped district council is proposing the hike in a bid to generate an extra £5.4m of revenue.

The increase will be made up of a 2.99 per cent rise in council tax, plus a three per cent increase to the Adult Social Care precept - both of which appear on the main bill.

The proposals are set to go before full council for approval at a meeting on March 1.

Councillor Anthony Chadley, West Berkshire’s executive member for finance, said: “West Berkshire is facing huge financial constraints, as are all councils.

“This means that unless changes are made to the way we deliver services and income generated from sources apart from the Government grant, more services will be impacted.



"Your council is adapting during the current financial challenges to help ensure that West Berkshire continues to be a great place in which to live and work.”

