Newbury pancake races rained off

Newbury's pancake races have been called off.

Soroptimist International Newbury and District announced this morning that they had cancelled the event because of the wet weather.

However, organisers are hoping to rearrange the popular event.

And pancake lunches, costing £6, will be served from 12.15pm in St Nicolas Church Hall from 12.15pm today.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to The Rosemary Appeal.

Teams will have to compete for the accolade of Newbury Pancake Champions of 2018, sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News, at a later date.

Competitions also include Best Dressed Team, sponsored by Henwick Properties, and Pancake Tosser of the Year, sponsored by Gecko Communications.