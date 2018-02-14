Youngsters playing 'chicken' with traffic

YOUNGSTERS are risking their lives by ‘playing chicken’ with traffic in Hungerford, police have warned.

Pcso Lee Bremner, of the Hungerford and Lambourn District neighbourhood police team, raised the issue at a meeting of Hungerford Town Council on Monday. She said the youngsters had been deliberately riding in front of traffic on their bicycles and added: “They’re playing chicken.

“Sgt Alan Hawkett went to the youth club and talked to them there.

“He had some harsh words of advice for those involved.

“Hopefully it’s over and done with before there’s a nasty accident.”

Pcso Bremner also revealed that three vans had been broken into recently and tools stolen from inside.

The break-ins happened in the Bulpit Lane area.

She added: “Unfortunately, nothing has been recovered.

“We’d like to reiterate our security advice – remove expensive things from vehicles, although I know that’s sometimes easier said than done.”

In other Hungerford crime news, offenders stole a blue BMW in Kennedy Meadow between 7.30pm on Sunday, January 21, and 6.30am the following morning. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 43180021768.

And between 5pm on Friday, January 12, and 7am the next day, criminal damage was caused to a garage roof in Park Street (crime reference number 43180012880).



Meanwhile, the neighbourhood team is reviving the ‘Have Your Say’ meetings at which the public is invited to meet officers and discuss any issues of concern.

These will be held on the third Wednesday of each month.

The next one will be held in Hungerford Tesco car park on Wednesday, February 21, from 10am until around 1pm, when Pcso Bremner, Pcso Joanna King and Pcso Colin Reeves will be taking part.