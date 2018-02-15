go

Hungerford

Hungerford

Council tax bills set to rise by almost six per cent in West Berkshire

Park attack thug jailed for a year

New café approved for Northbrook Street

Thatcham parking charges would be "final nail" for some traders

Man sustains serious head and leg injuries after being assaulted in Theale
Two men have been arrested following incident outside restaurant on Sunday

 
What's On February 15-21
If you have an event you would like to be included in What's on, email report@newburynews.co.uk, please remember to include date, time and place of the event and contact details

 
Hungerford

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
Thatcham

Thatcham drink-driver who was almost five times over the limit avoids jail 

 

