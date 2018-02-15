Man sustains serious head and leg injuries after being assaulted in Theale

TWO people have been arrested following an assault in Theale High Street on Sunday which left a man with serious head and leg injuries.

The man is still in hospital five days after the incident, which took place outside the Flavour of India restaurant at around 9.40pm.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was involved in a verbal altercation in the restaurant earlier that evening. A short time later the victim was outside, where he was assaulted by a group of men.

During the incident the victim sustained serious leg and head injuries, as well as facial cuts and bruises.

Two men from Reading, aged 23 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with this incident. Both have been released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police is continuing its appeal for witnesses.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Robert Simpson-Jones, from Force CID Newbury, said: "We are progressing a detailed investigation into this incident.

"I would like to appeal for anyone who directly saw what happened or has any information about this offence to get in touch urgently.

"If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 43180044828."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.