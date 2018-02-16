A hat-trick for local children's charity

THE Plough on the Green pub in Newbury raised £1,742 for local children’s charity Dingley’s Promise.

Pub manager Ken Gammon, raffle co-ordinator Jane Wells and all the patrons raised the money through a combination of a Christmas draw, race night and donations for hand-made Christmas wreaths.

Dingley’s Promise delivers life-changing support to under-fives with additional needs and disabilities and their families, by providing specialist learning through play, family support and training.

Centre manager Louise Farmer, who was presented with the cheque, said: “We are delighted to have received the donation from the Plough on the Green.

“This would not have been possible without the dedication and support of Jane Wells and Ken Gammon, who have been raising funds for a number of years, and we know how passionate Jane Wells is with our charity, which we are so grateful for.”

Mr Gammon is retiring after eight years at the Plough on the Green and staff from Dingley’s Promise and pub patrons gathered to say goodbye.

Dingley’s Promise chief executive Catherine McLeod gave Mr Gammon a framed photograph of the pub as a memory of his time there.

The charity Dingley’s Promise were also given two cheques totalling £1,500 following last year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

Santander presented a cheque for £1,000, which it had pledged through match-funding, while Newbury-based photo specialist Snappy Snaps handed over a cheque for £500.

Best in Business Awards co-ordinator John Hampson said: “Mark Shepherdson [business relationship director, Santander] enjoyed his visit and he and I were tremendously impressed with the work that the team undertook.”

The owner of Snappy Snaps Newbury, Umar Khan, presented a cheque to the centre manager of Dingley’s Promise, Louise Farmer.

The Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards 2018 will be officially launched in March.

The black-tie gala awards dinner has been booked for November 2.