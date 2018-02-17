go

Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean

St Joseph's Primary School pupils' artwork will encourage people not to drop litter along the canals

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean

TWO Newbury primary school children have seen their poster designs turned into signs along the Kennet and Avon Canal.

Year 4 pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School have been working with the Canal & River Trust to encourage people to stop dropping their litter along the waterway.

They took part in a competition to design a sign encouraging visitors to take their litter home and the winning posters were made into permanent signs.

The winners were nine-year-old Madison Slattery with her ‘Don’t be bitter’ poster and 10-year-old Beth Howell with her ‘Look after our canal’ poster.

Teacher Stephanie Kent  said: “All the school children had a lovely time learning all about our local canal and what we can do to help the Canal & River Trust look after it.

“The competition to design new signs really grabbed the imagination of the whole class and I’m delighted we were able to help in some way to help keep our waterways special places to visit.”

For more information on the work of the Canal & River Trust including how you can volunteer and donated to support the work it does, please visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham drink-driver who was almost five times over the limit avoids jail 

Court

Man sustains serious head and leg injuries after being assaulted in Theale

Man sustains serious head and leg injuries after being assaulted in Theale

Council tax bills set to rise by almost six per cent in West Berkshire

Council Tax bills set to rise in West Berkshire

New café approved for Northbrook Street

New eaterie planned for Newbury

News

Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean
Home

Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean

St Joseph's Primary School pupils' artwork will encourage people not to drop litter along the canals

 
Newbury diamond couple say that 60 years have ‘gone so quickly’
News

Newbury diamond couple say that 60 years have ‘gone so quickly’

Sharing each others problems is the secret to a long and happy marriage, according to Mr and Mrs Morgan

 
News

Woman jailed for shoplifting

 
News

A hat-trick for local children's charity

 
News

Lower Way field proposals to go on display next week

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33