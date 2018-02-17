Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean

TWO Newbury primary school children have seen their poster designs turned into signs along the Kennet and Avon Canal.

Year 4 pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School have been working with the Canal & River Trust to encourage people to stop dropping their litter along the waterway.

They took part in a competition to design a sign encouraging visitors to take their litter home and the winning posters were made into permanent signs.

The winners were nine-year-old Madison Slattery with her ‘Don’t be bitter’ poster and 10-year-old Beth Howell with her ‘Look after our canal’ poster.

Teacher Stephanie Kent said: “All the school children had a lovely time learning all about our local canal and what we can do to help the Canal & River Trust look after it.

“The competition to design new signs really grabbed the imagination of the whole class and I’m delighted we were able to help in some way to help keep our waterways special places to visit.”

For more information on the work of the Canal & River Trust including how you can volunteer and donated to support the work it does, please visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk