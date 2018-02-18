Could it be Magic?

PLAYFUL pup Magic is an eight-month-old German shepherd cross who loves to run around and play with his canine chums.

He would love nothing more than to have a human playmate to join in the fun with him.

Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming centre assistant manager Jenny Hopkins said: “Magic is a sweet-natured boy who enjoys the company of other dogs, but can be a little shy, initially, when it comes to meeting new people and being in new situations.

“But he’s still young so with a bit of time and patience, he’ll flourish in the right home once he learns to trust you.

“He gains confidence in the company of a confident and playful dog who can show him the way and help him to come out of his shell, so he will need to go to a home with another established dog.

“Magic would like owners who are around for most of the day to begin with, so he can learn to be left for short periods of time.

“He will need an owner who can continue his positive training, so he grows into a well-mannered and well-socialised lad.

“He really will bring so much fun to your life and he could live with children aged 12 and above and make the perfect addition to the right family.”

If you are interested in giving marvellous Magic a loving home, contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk