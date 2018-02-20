go

Prison for veteran conwoman

Habitual thief up to her old tricks

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Veteran fraudster convicted yet again after charity box theft

A VETERAN conwoman who used to prey on the good nature of Newbury folk has been jailed.

Amanda Basden, who formerly went by the name Futcher, now lives in Pennyroyal Court, Reading, but she ventured back to her old haunts to steal.

The 37-year-old has more than 150 previous convictions and regularly used to pretend she needed the taxi fare to visit her non-existent baby in hospital.

She repaid one elderly lady who offered her a lift by stealing her handbag. Ms Basden also stole a charity box from the Royal British Legion in 2016.

On Thursday, February 8, she was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court where she admitted numerous offences including stealing more charity boxes, plus stealing clothing and alcohol from Marks & Spencer at Newbury Retail Park on August 8 last year.

Ms Basden, pictured above, was sentenced to six months imprisonment and ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.

