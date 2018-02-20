Newbury man who terrorised woman avoids jail

A NEWBURY man who terrorised a woman has received a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order.

Peter Higgins, aged 59, of Speenhamland Court, Pelican Lane, bombarded victim Kim Parsons with abusive and menacing text messages, Reading magistrates heard on Monday, January 29.

He initially denied a charge of harassing Ms Parsons, causing her to fear violence would be done to her, between June 1 and August 24 last year, but subsequently changed his plea to guilty.

Mr Higgins was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and told to comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Magistrates said a prison sentence was justified because Mr Higgins had made deliberate threats over a long period, that he put his victim in fear and that he had a recent previous conviction for a similar offence.

In addition, the court imposed a three-year restraining order on Mr Higgins, which prevents him from contacting Ms Parsons, either directly or indirectly, and from attending a specific address in Gibbs Terrace, Newbury.

Finally, Mr Higgins was ordered to pay £100 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.