New CT scanner up and running at West Berkshire Community Hospital

IT’S all systems go for the new CT scanner at West Berkshire Community Hospital’s new Greenham Trust Wing.

The machine is already performing more than 20 scans a day and the numbers are increasing.

On Wednesday, February 7, there was a celebration to mark the milestone.

Cash from The Rosemary Appeal has paid for the new building and the state-of-the-art equipment, such as the scanner.

A computerised tomography (CT) scan uses X-rays and a computer to create detailed images of the inside of the body.

The Rosemary Appeal trustee and former Thatcham GP Dr Rob Tayton said the high-tech machine would provide top-quality X-rays, computer-enhanced to ensure that conditions can be diagnosed more easily.

He said that the project was a good example of agencies working together and thanked the Cancer Care Trust, the Hospital Building Trust, Greenham Trust, the Royal Berkshire Hospital, the radiographers from the X-ray department and Ifor Sheldon from the facilities management company Bellrock.

Those present at the opening included Dr Marjon Bell and Julie Cameron from the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Helen Atkins and radiographers from the X-ray department and several appeal trustees, including Nick Galbraith, Paul Millard and David Ball.

Dr Tayton also thanked Canon Medical Systems Ltd, which had worked with the X-ray department to install the CT scanner with little disruption for the patients.

The facility for the scanner was paid for by The Rosemary Appeal and the Greenham Trust.

The Rosemary Appeal, with help from the Greenham Trust, is funding the new renal dialysis and cancer unit still under construction.

It should be completed by late spring.