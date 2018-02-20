Woolhampton road rage witnesses being sought

Witnesses to a road rage ruckus in Woolhampton are being sought by police.

Thames Valley Police said that the driver of a car deliberately reversed into the front of another vehicle in Cods Hill at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 17.

The driver then got out of the car and a heated verbal exchange took place with the other driver.

Anyone with information should contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 quoting crime reference number 43180051576.