Woolhampton road rage witnesses being sought

Driver 'deliberately reversed' into another vehicle

Witnesses to a road rage ruckus in Woolhampton are being sought by police.

Thames Valley Police said that the driver of a car deliberately reversed into the front of another vehicle in Cods Hill at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 17. 

The driver then got out of the car and a heated verbal exchange took place with the other driver. 

Anyone with information should contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 quoting crime reference number 43180051576.

