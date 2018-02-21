Lane closures to hit the A34 and M4

Council tax bills set to rise by almost six per cent in West Berkshire
A series of lane and slip road closures are planned around the A34 and M4 junctions in the coming days.
Motorists discovered that the entrance to the junction was blocked off today (Wednesday), forcing them to turn around and head along the A4.
The following are posts on Highways England's website:
The A34 northbound
Two lanes closed
Reason: Road repairs are planned
Status: Pending
Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 21:00 and 06:00 from 21 February 2018 to 24 February 2018
The A34 northbound at the junction with the M4
One lane closed
Reason: Road repairs are planned
Status: Pending
Schedule: From 21:00 on 21 February 2018 to 06:00 on 22 February 2018
Schedule Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 22 February 2018 to 24 February 2018
The M4 eastbound between junctions J13 and J12
Three lanes closed
Reason: Emergency roadworks are planned
Status: Pending
Schedule: From 21:00 on 22 February 2018 to 06:00 on 23 February 2018
The M4 westbound exit slip at junction J13
Two lanes closed
Reason: Road repairs are planned
Status: Pending
Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 21 February 2018 to 24 February 2018
The M4 eastbound entry slip at junction J13
Two lanes closed
Reason: Emergency roadworks are planned
Status: Pending
Schedule: From 21:00 on 22 February 2018 to 06:00 on 23 February 2018
The A34 northbound entry slip at Chieveley Services
One lane closed
Reason: Road repairs are planned
Status: Pending
Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 21:00 and 06:00 from 20 February 2018 to 24 February 2018
The A34 southbound exit slip to the M4
Two lanes closed
Reason: Roadworks are planned
Status: Pending
Schedule: From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018
The junction of the A34 and the M4 J13
One lane closed
Reason Roadworks are planned
Status Pending
Schedule From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018
The junction of the A34 and the M4 J13
Two lanes closed
Reason Road repairs are planned
Status Pending
Schedule Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 21 February 2018 to 24 February 2018
The junction of the A34 and the M4 J13
One lane closed
Reason Roadworks are planned
Status Pending
Schedule From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018
The A34 southbound
One lane closed
Reason Roadworks are planned
Status Pending
Schedule From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018
The A34 southbound exit slip to the M4
Reason Roadworks are planned
Status Pending
Schedule From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018
