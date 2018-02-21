Lane closures to hit the A34 and M4

A series of lane and slip road closures are planned around the A34 and M4 junctions in the coming days.

Motorists discovered that the entrance to the junction was blocked off today (Wednesday), forcing them to turn around and head along the A4.

The following are posts on Highways England's website:

The A34 northbound



Two lanes closed

Reason: Road repairs are planned

Status: Pending

Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 21:00 and 06:00 from 21 February 2018 to 24 February 2018

The A34 northbound at the junction with the M4

One lane closed

Reason: Road repairs are planned

Status: Pending

Schedule: From 21:00 on 21 February 2018 to 06:00 on 22 February 2018

Schedule Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 22 February 2018 to 24 February 2018

The M4 eastbound between junctions J13 and J12

Three lanes closed

Reason: Emergency roadworks are planned

Status: Pending

Schedule: From 21:00 on 22 February 2018 to 06:00 on 23 February 2018

The M4 westbound exit slip at junction J13

Two lanes closed

Reason: Road repairs are planned

Status: Pending

Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 21 February 2018 to 24 February 2018

The M4 eastbound entry slip at junction J13

Two lanes closed

Reason: Emergency roadworks are planned

Status: Pending

Schedule: From 21:00 on 22 February 2018 to 06:00 on 23 February 2018

The A34 northbound entry slip at Chieveley Services

One lane closed

Reason: Road repairs are planned

Status: Pending

Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 21:00 and 06:00 from 20 February 2018 to 24 February 2018

The A34 southbound exit slip to the M4

Two lanes closed

Reason: Roadworks are planned

Status: Pending

Schedule: From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018

The junction of the A34 and the M4 J13

One lane closed

Reason Roadworks are planned

Status Pending

Schedule From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018

The junction of the A34 and the M4 J13

Two lanes closed

Reason Road repairs are planned

Status Pending

Schedule Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 21 February 2018 to 24 February 2018

The junction of the A34 and the M4 J13

One lane closed

Reason Roadworks are planned

Status Pending

Schedule From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018

The A34 southbound

One lane closed

Reason Roadworks are planned

Status Pending

Schedule From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018

The A34 southbound exit slip to the M4

Reason Roadworks are planned

Status Pending

Schedule From 21:00 on 26 February 2018 to 06:00 on 27 February 2018