go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, Newbury's night shelter for the homeless will close next week as latest figures show an estimated increase in rough sleepers. 

In other news, West Berkshire Council has been asked to justify proposals for charging residents for garden waste collections. 

Plus, the council is to target its resources to tackle pockets of child poverty.

Meanwhile, a local dealer who recruited school-age boys as drug runners in the Newbury area has been jailed.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, tributes have been paid to a well-known antiques trader who died suddenly.

Plus, police have appealed for witnesses after a dead horse was found tied to a tree.

In Thatcham this week, residents vent their anger over housing plans for Lower Way and there's a new head in town.

And in Hampshire, the County Council propose a Combined Authority and a Kingsclere student dances the title role in a ballet.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Tracer

    22/02/2018 - 12:12

    Where will the homeless go? Not Windsor that's for sure.

    Reply

  • Ihavenonickname

    22/02/2018 - 10:10

    There's lots of spare rooms at Englefield House! Perhaps Richard will help out.

    Reply

Prison for veteran conwoman

Prison for veteran conwoman

Lane closures to hit the A34 and M4

roadworks

Man had abused drugs since age of SIX, court hears

Man had abused drugs since age of SIX, a court is told

Vicious town centre attack caused life-changing injuries

Court

News

Crusaders arrange open forum after recent decisions at the club
Sport

Crusaders arrange open forum after recent decisions at the club

The forum will be an opportunity for supporters to speak with the Hungerford board

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

2comments

 
News

Hampshire County Council proposes combined authority

 
News

Cocaine shame of ex-soldier who fought Taliban

 
News

Lane closures to hit the A34 and M4

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33