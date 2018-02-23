Invitation to park plant-in

NEWBURY Town Council is inviting the public to help plant more than 200 rose and lavender shrubs in Victoria Park on Saturday.

Newbury mayor David Fenn will dig in the first rose at 10am and the remainder will be planted by members of the Victoria Park Working Group, the Newbury in Bloom team and the Friends of Victoria Park.

Leader of Newbury Town Council Adrian Edwards (Con, Falkland) said: “We are inviting volunteers to the park from 10am to help with the planting.

“The design will be marked out, ready for the roses to be planted, so we are encouraging anyone to please bring a spade and come and take part in this community event”.

The existing rose beds were planted around 15 years ago and need replacing.