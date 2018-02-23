Rogue builder jailed over 'live' bathroom

A ROGUE builder has been jailed after wrongly wiring a bathroom in Newbury and leaving it ‘live’.

The homeowners received an electric shock the very first time they tried to use their new shower, a court heard.

That, plus a catalogue of other catastrophes, led to a judge jailing John Monaighan for 18 months.

Reading Crown Court heard on Wednesday, February 14, that the work he undertook at the Newbury home breached building regulations and that the bathroom was left in a potentially dangerous state with the homeowners exposed to risk of fire and electric shock.

Monaighan, of Beresford Avenue, Slough, traded variously as Smart Bathrooms, Home Counties Plumbing, Your Plumber and Splash Plumbing, admitted seven offences of unfair trading contrary to the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The convictions followed a complex investigation conducted by various bodies, including the Joint Public Protection Partnership Trading Standards Service, a shared service used by several local authorities, including West Berkshire Council.

The probe was launched after the Newbury householders complained, leading to investigation of other work Monaighan had carried out across the South East between May, 2015 and May 10 last year.

The chairman of the service, Norman Jorgenson, said: “This kind of offending that leaves people with damaged property, out of pocket or risks their health and well-being, is completely unacceptable.

“This was reflected in the sentencing, which I hope sends a clear message to would-be perpetrators.

“The partnership will always investigate matters of this nature and where appropriate legal action will follow.”

Anyone with concerns about such activity, or any other trading standards or public protection matters, should contact the service on (01635) 519930 or email tsadvice@westberks.gov. uk