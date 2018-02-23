Jail for dealer who used teens to sell his drugs

go

A NEWBURY dealer who recruited school-age boys as drug runners has been jailed.

Reading Crown Court heard how Thomas Chalk, who was living at Cromwell Road, hit upon the scheme of supplying cannabis to young people in order to pay off debts incurred by his own cocaine use.

The 27-year-old even texted one of the youngsters, telling him: “I need more customers.”

Jonathan Sank, prosecuting on Friday, February 16, said Chalk’s operation began to unravel when police arrested two boys, aged 16, for possession of cannabis.

After the sentencing the investigating officer, Pc Christopher Eaton, said: "Chalk was profiting financially by exploiting local juveniles supplying them for mid-market deals of cannabis.

"I hope that this sentence acts as a deterrent to others and sends the message that if you deal drugs, you risk going to prison.

"Thames Valley Police is committed to protecting the community it serves."

