Patch is waiting for your call

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

01635 886637

SENSITIVE Patch is a three-year-old American bulldog cross who wants a family to call his own. 

He’s a big lad who sometimes thinks he’s a lap dog.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Patch has the sweetest face and behind his size and confident exterior, he does have a sensitive side where he can take a little while to get to know new people.

“He’s such a clever boy so spending time with him to practise his training in return for toys and treats is sure to win him around.

“Patch adores human company and spends his time entertaining us at playtime when he goofs around.

“He will need his adopters to be around for the majority of the day, building up time left gradually.

“Despite being a big boy, he’s a loveable beast who loves a fuss.

“He could live with a smaller, confident and playful dog, and can potentially live with children aged 14 years and over.

“Patch has a lot of potential and will be a wonderful and fun companion in the right home.”

If you think you’re the special someone that Patch has been waiting for, call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk 

