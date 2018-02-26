go

Pop-up bar during pubs refit

Pop-up bar during pub's refit

THE Calleva Arms pub in Silchester closed yesterday (Wednesday) for four weeks to complete the refurbishment of its conservatory. 

Landlady Keren Spratley said: “In the meantime we are starting up a temporary bar in the club room of the village hall.

“We will open on Friday at 4pm.”

The refurbishment works include the demolition of the existing conservatory and construction of a new single-storey garden room and decking area.

Ms Spratley said: “The work is going really well.

“We have had decent weather at the right time and we are even a week ahead.

“We are really pleased about that.”

The club room will be open from 4pm until 10pm on Monday and Friday, noon to 4pm on Tuesday, and noon until 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.  

The Calleva Arms aims to open a week before Easter and plans to have a grand reopening event, the details of which have not yet been announced.

