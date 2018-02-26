Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for prolific shoplifter fails

POLICE asked a court to impose a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to deter a prolific Newbury shoplifter – but then forgot the paperwork.

As a result, 42-year-old Sonya Ann Moss, of Newtown Road, avoided the measure and got just a conditional discharge instead.

She appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

During the hearing, Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said store detectives at TK Maxx watched on CCTV as Ms Moss helped herself to cosmetics and left without making any attempt to pay.

Ms Gilmore said: “The defendant tried to make off on her bicycle but was detained and the police were called.”

Ms Moss admitted stealing cosmetics worth £67.96 from the store in Pinchington Lane, Newbury, on January 26.

She also has numerous previous convictions for shoplifting and Ms Gilmore said: “I’m told that the police are seeking a CBO.”

However, she told magistrates that the necessary background paperwork had not been provided.

Adonis Daniel, defending, said he would oppose any attempt to adjourn the case and, consequently, Ms Gilmore said she was unable to proceed with the police request.

Mr Daniel suggested a conditional discharge would be an appropriate outcome and told the court: “Her shoplifting has been lesser of late. But she was having trouble financially and decided to treat herself.

“She has been trying to keep out of trouble otherwise.”

Magistrates made Ms Moss subject to an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £50 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.