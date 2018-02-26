Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for prolific shoplifter fails

Council tax bills set to rise by almost six per cent in West Berkshire
POLICE asked a court to impose a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to deter a prolific Newbury shoplifter – but then forgot the paperwork.
As a result, 42-year-old Sonya Ann Moss, of Newtown Road, avoided the measure and got just a conditional discharge instead.
She appeared in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.
During the hearing, Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said store detectives at TK Maxx watched on CCTV as Ms Moss helped herself to cosmetics and left without making any attempt to pay.
Ms Gilmore said: “The defendant tried to make off on her bicycle but was detained and the police were called.”
Ms Moss admitted stealing cosmetics worth £67.96 from the store in Pinchington Lane, Newbury, on January 26.
She also has numerous previous convictions for shoplifting and Ms Gilmore said: “I’m told that the police are seeking a CBO.”
However, she told magistrates that the necessary background paperwork had not been provided.
Adonis Daniel, defending, said he would oppose any attempt to adjourn the case and, consequently, Ms Gilmore said she was unable to proceed with the police request.
Mr Daniel suggested a conditional discharge would be an appropriate outcome and told the court: “Her shoplifting has been lesser of late. But she was having trouble financially and decided to treat herself.
“She has been trying to keep out of trouble otherwise.”
Magistrates made Ms Moss subject to an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £50 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £20.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
__Andy__
26/02/2018 - 15:03
Adonis@andrewstorch.co.uk / 07876 442999 The profession of solicitor is a supposedly respected one. But these criminal defence laweys basically just lie for their clients at our expense.
Reply
Justin S
26/02/2018 - 13:01
I love the line ' her shoplifting has been lesser of late, but she treated herself' . So that makes it so much more reasonable then ? If you search the guys name, you can find his company and maybe send him an email and explain that any theft is wrong, regardless of how many times you do it. What planet are these people living on ? There is an underlying issue with her stealing. Unless this is resolved, you could put any notice on her or make her wear tinsel in her hair or cow bell round her neck when shopping and she still will do it.
Reply
Louise
26/02/2018 - 07:07
Mr Daniel, a conditional discharge makes a mockery of the justice system - disgraceful that the bench accepted this suggestion from the defence, as she'd been shoplifting less of late! When she's next up before you must make an example of her; shame on TVP for not sorting the paperwork.
Reply
Mritch
26/02/2018 - 07:07
Congratulations Adonis Daniel you've got your client free to steal from Newbury again and earned your tax payer funded fee. TK Maxx must be livid
Reply