Newbury Trip Boat Jubilee is recruiting volunteer crew

THE Kennet & Avon Canal Trust will be holding an open day this weekend to recruit new volunteers ahead of the start of the boat trip season at Easter.

Those interested should go along on Sunday, between 11am and 3pm, to have a look around the boat and ask about training to become a crew member.  

The Newbury trip boat Jubilee, which is crewed entirely by trained volunteers, can be found moored under the crane on Newbury Wharf.

No experience is necessary and there are a variety of volunteer jobs to train for.

The trust is looking for friendly people who are reasonably fit, like working as part of a team, learning new skills and enjoy the outside life.

It is also an opportunity to meet new people, discover the beautiful canal in Newbury and to show people what an asset it is for everyone to enjoy.  

