Man who sexually assaulted boys in Tadley and Reading jailed

A Hampshire man who sexually assaulted boys in Tadley and Reading has been jailed.

Daren Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to 29 counts of sexual offences during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court last month.

The offences included sexual assaults on two boys under the age of 13 that took place in the Tadley and Reading areas between 2015 and 2017.

At the sentence hearing yesterday (Friday), the court heard the offences came to light in December 2017, when they were reported to the police.

Officers tracked down Jones, of Silchester Road, Little London, to a hotel in Brighton, Sussex, in December and he was arrested.

The court was told Jones had left the United States in 2008 while on bail, having been charged with serious sexual offences against children.

Jones used the name Simon Jones to live “under the radar” until his arrest, the court heard.

Judge Jane Miller sentenced Jones to 12 years in prison, with an extended licence period of five years.

He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order until further order.

Ivestigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Moyce-Phillips, of Hampshire Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We hope that today’s sentence provides some form of closure to the victims and their families for what has been an extremely difficult time.

“Once the offences came to light, officers worked tirelessly to make sure Jones was arrested and could be brought to court to face justice for what he did.

“We hope that the sentence given today will give confidence to others who have suffered abuse of this nature.

“We always take allegations of this kind extremely seriously, so anyone who has concerns and would like to speak to someone should call police on 101.”

Anyone who has concerns about this case should call police on 101, quoting 44170480287.