Chloe gets the chop in aid of the Princess Trust

The 9-year-old donates nine inches of her hair to the cancer charity

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

THERE aren’t many schoolgirls who decide to spend their half-term chopping their hair off for charity.

But that’s exactly what one Bucklebury girl did last week.

Chloe Austin donated nine inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

It was a real family affair, as the nine-year-old had the trim done by her grandmother, Debbie Hutt, who works as a stylist at Julian’s Salon Inches Yard, Newbury.  

Chloe said: “My hair is about shoulder length now and I really like it.

“It’s much more manageable and easy to cope with.

“When I went back to school, all my friends said they really liked it too.

“They didn’t know I was going to get it cut.”

Chloe first heard about the cause through a family friend who had also donated her hair to the charity and felt inspired to do the same.

Mrs Hutt said: “None of Chloe’s friends have had it done and I asked her if she was sure about doing it.

“She had such beautiful long blonde hair before.

“We made her wait three weeks until half-term before she came into the salon to have it done, but she really wanted to do it.”

Chloe received a certificate from the Little Princess Trust for her effort, although has decided to not grow her hair out again yet.

