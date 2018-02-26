Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was raped in Newbury during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 40-year-old man from Newbury is currently being held in police custody in connection with the investigation.

It follows an incident at around 4.30am on February 24, in which a woman in her late twenties was raped at an address close to Newbury town centre.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Jonathan Groenen, of Force CID based in Newbury, said: "We are investigating the rape of a woman in the early hours of Saturday morning. A man has been arrested and we are continuing to make enquiries.

"We would ask anyone with information that could assist us to please call Thames Valley Police on 101. Members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.

"Anyone with concerns should speak to one of our neighbourhood officers or call 101."

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43180059106', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.