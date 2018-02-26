go

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

Police appealing for witnesses after incident in early hours of Saturday morning

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

police

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was raped in Newbury during the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 40-year-old man from Newbury is currently being held in police custody in connection with the investigation.

It follows an incident at around 4.30am on February 24, in which a woman in her late twenties was raped at an address close to Newbury town centre.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Jonathan Groenen, of Force CID based in Newbury, said: "We are investigating the rape of a woman in the early hours of Saturday morning. A man has been arrested and we are continuing to make enquiries.

"We would ask anyone with information that could assist us to please call Thames Valley Police on 101. Members of the public may see an increased police presence in the area while we investigate. 

"Anyone with concerns should speak to one of our neighbourhood officers or call 101."

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43180059106', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

Rogue builder jailed over 'live' bathroom

Rogue builder jailed over 'live' bathroom

Fire hits 'beautiful' thatched Goring-on-Thames house

Fire hits 'beautiful' thatched Goring-on-Thames house

News

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury
News

Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury

Police appealing for witnesses after incident in early hours of Saturday morning

 
Court
News

Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for prolific shoplifter fails

Police failed to provide file, court hears

4comments

 
News

Pop-up bar during pub's refit

 
News

Patch is waiting for your call

 
News

Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33