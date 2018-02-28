Soulstice Wellbeing centre closes after 18 months

SOULSTICE Wellbeing, Newbury closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday last week after just 18 months in the town.

Husband and wife team Sandra and Russell Weir, ran the centre – based at Newbury Town Hall – along with a team of volunteers.

It offered a range of holistic therapies, including yoga, aromatherapy and massages, while people could also sip herbal tea and listen to music in the ‘secret tea room’.

Posting a message on Facebook confirming the closure, Mr Weir said: “It’s with great sadness we have to announce as of today we are no longer able to continue.

“We have simply run out of money. Please bear with us regarding any remittance owing.”

A statement on its website added: “With regret, Soulstice has ceased trading.

“If any of our wonderful clients have promotions or vouchers outstanding, monies will be paid in due course.”

Mr and Mrs Weir opened the centre in August 2016 to give people a place to relax, unwind and escape the stresses of everyday life.

It was the start of a new career for Mrs Weir, who had previously worked for Vodafone for 17 years.

She set up Soulstice after becoming tired of the pressures of a corporate career and originally planned to take 12 months off to spend time with her husband Russell, who suffers from anxiety.

During her career break the couple attended meditation classes together and she trained in massage and holistic therapies.

They received numerous supportive messages in response to the closure including a post from Ann Edmonds who wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Soulstice Wellbeing has been a wonderful haven.

“You should be proud of what you achieved.

“I totally agree that Newbury needs to treasure its small businesses and support them.

“I will really miss coming along to Soulstice and yourselves, plus the lovely people I met there. Wishing both of you all the very best for your future.”