IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a critical report of West Berkshire's homeless crisis has been released. 

In other news, the council has been asked to use powers to free up land for the redevelopment of Market Street. 

Plus, a local businessman is still locked in a battle with a multi-billion dollar company. 

Meanwhile, a driver who caused thousands of pounds worth of damage in Thatcham has appeared in court. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a sneak thief is caught at the town's extra care home and is an iconic Lambourn store about to become a fast food outlet?

In Thatcham this week, car parking in the town centre will "help keep the town alive", it has been claimed.

And in Hampshire, a Silchester man is jailed for 12 years for sexual offences against children.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

