List of West Berkshire schools closed today

A NUMBER of schools in West Berkshire are closed today due to the snow.
Here is a list of the confirmed closures so far:
Trinity School
Park House School
Parsons Down infants and juniors
Kennet Valley
John O’Gaunt
Kintbury Primary
Mortimer St Johns will be closed today and tomorrow.
Mortimer St Mary’s – closed today
Brimpton Primary
Spurcroft
The Willink School - closed today
Bucklebury Primary
Kennet School
Speenhamland Primary
Whitelands Park
Cold Ash St Mark's has said it will be closed after 12pm.
Theale Green School has said it will be closed today and tomorrow.
Enborne School – closed today and tomorrow
Garland's School Burghfield – closed today
Inkpen School – closed today
Aldermaston School – closed today
The Willows Primary School – will close at 1.30pm today
Hungerford Primary – partially open for working parents
Mrs Bland's Infant and Nursery – closed today
Beedon C of E Primary School – closed today
Streatley Primary School – will close at 1.15pm today
Sulhampstead and Ufton Nervet Primary School – closed today
Basildon Primary – closed today
Cold Ash St Mark's Primary – closed today
The Castle Special School – closed today
St Finian’s Primary – will close at 1pm (midday if no cook) today
Stockcross Primary – closed today
Welford & Wickham Primary School – closed today
St Nicolas Junior School – will be closing at 1pm today
Thatcham Park – closed from 1pm
St John the Evangelist – closed from 1pm
Brookfields – closed from 1pm and all day tomorrow
Woolhampton – closed from 1pm
Bradfield – closed from 12pm
The following libraries will also be shut today across West Berkshire:
- Burghfield Common Library
- Pangbourne Library
- Thatcham Library
- Theale Library
Louise
01/03/2018 - 08:08
What a surprise that the staff don't even make the effort to open when any snow appears; no doubt it won't stop them from going shopping etc.
Bombey
01/03/2018 - 09:09
another pearl of wisdom...
Justin S
01/03/2018 - 08:08
You are an arse. My daughters a teacher and no she cant get in as we live on an ungritted hill and she has no intention of risking her life and others and wont walk the 10 miles to school. So, I do question your mentality at times.
anorak
01/03/2018 - 08:08
Typical ignorant, uninformed comment! It's not the staff who make the decision to close or not, it's the headmaster / headmistress.
