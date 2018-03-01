List of West Berkshire schools closed today

go

A NUMBER of schools in West Berkshire are closed today due to the snow.

Here is a list of the confirmed closures so far:

Trinity School 

Park House School 

Parsons Down infants and juniors 

Kennet Valley 

John O’Gaunt 

Kintbury Primary 

Mortimer St Johns will be closed today and tomorrow. 

Mortimer St Mary’s – closed today

Brimpton Primary 

Spurcroft 

The Willink School - closed today 

Bucklebury Primary

Kennet School

Speenhamland Primary

Whitelands Park 

Cold Ash St Mark's has said it will be closed after 12pm. 

Theale Green School has said it will be closed today and tomorrow. 

Enborne School – closed today and tomorrow

Garland's School Burghfield – closed today

Inkpen School – closed today

Aldermaston School – closed today

The Willows Primary School – will close at 1.30pm today 

Hungerford Primary – partially open for working parents 

Mrs Bland's Infant and Nursery – closed today 

Beedon C of E Primary School – closed today 

Streatley Primary School – will close at 1.15pm today 

Sulhampstead and Ufton Nervet Primary School – closed today

Basildon Primary – closed today 

Cold Ash St Mark's Primary – closed today 

The Castle Special School – closed today 

St Finian’s Primary – will close at 1pm (midday if no cook) today

Stockcross Primary – closed today

Welford & Wickham Primary School – closed today

St Nicolas Junior School – will be closing at 1pm today

Thatcham Park – closed from 1pm

St John the Evangelist – closed from 1pm

Brookfields – closed from 1pm and all day tomorrow

Woolhampton – closed from 1pm

Bradfield – closed from 12pm

The following libraries will also be shut today across West Berkshire:

- Burghfield Common Library 

- Pangbourne Library 

- Thatcham Library 

- Theale Library 

  • Louise

    Louise

    01/03/2018 - 08:08

    What a surprise that the staff don't even make the effort to open when any snow appears; no doubt it won't stop them from going shopping etc.

    Reply

    • Bombey

      01/03/2018 - 09:09

      another pearl of wisdom...

      Reply

    • Justin S

      01/03/2018 - 08:08

      You are an arse. My daughters a teacher and no she cant get in as we live on an ungritted hill and she has no intention of risking her life and others and wont walk the 10 miles to school. So, I do question your mentality at times.

      Reply

    • anorak

      01/03/2018 - 08:08

      Typical ignorant, uninformed comment! It's not the staff who make the decision to close or not, it's the headmaster / headmistress.

      Reply

