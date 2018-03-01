List of West Berkshire schools closed today

A NUMBER of schools in West Berkshire are closed today due to the snow.

Here is a list of the confirmed closures so far:

Trinity School

Park House School

Parsons Down infants and juniors

Kennet Valley

John O’Gaunt

Kintbury Primary

Mortimer St Johns will be closed today and tomorrow.

Mortimer St Mary’s – closed today

Brimpton Primary

Spurcroft

The Willink School - closed today

Bucklebury Primary

Kennet School

Speenhamland Primary

Whitelands Park

Cold Ash St Mark's has said it will be closed after 12pm.

Theale Green School has said it will be closed today and tomorrow.

Enborne School – closed today and tomorrow



Garland's School Burghfield – closed today



Inkpen School – closed today



Aldermaston School – closed today

The Willows Primary School – will close at 1.30pm today

Hungerford Primary – partially open for working parents

Mrs Bland's Infant and Nursery – closed today

Beedon C of E Primary School – closed today

Streatley Primary School – will close at 1.15pm today

Sulhampstead and Ufton Nervet Primary School – closed today

Basildon Primary – closed today

Cold Ash St Mark's Primary – closed today

The Castle Special School – closed today

St Finian’s Primary – will close at 1pm (midday if no cook) today

Stockcross Primary – closed today

Welford & Wickham Primary School – closed today

St Nicolas Junior School – will be closing at 1pm today

Thatcham Park – closed from 1pm

St John the Evangelist – closed from 1pm

Brookfields – closed from 1pm and all day tomorrow

Woolhampton – closed from 1pm

Bradfield – closed from 12pm

The following libraries will also be shut today across West Berkshire:

- Burghfield Common Library

- Pangbourne Library

- Thatcham Library

- Theale Library