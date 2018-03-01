go
Thu, 01 Mar 2018
Reporter:
John Herring
Contact:
01635 886633
People in Newbury have been enjoying the snow on the first day of spring.
Schools may be closed, train services may be disrupted but did these youngsters care?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Dead horse found tied to a tree by the road
One person dies on the A34 near Tothill
List of West Berkshire schools closed today
Man arrested after a woman is raped in Newbury
standard
Council challenged to justify £50 green bin collection charge
Six per cent increase to council tax bills will 'punish' West Berkshire residents
Vicious town centre attack caused life-changing injuries
Objections to 20 new flats at former snooker club site
Videos
Park House girls are leading the rugby charge
Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean
Newbury diamond couple say that 60 years have ‘gone so quickly’
Video Gallery
Mystery mum wins support for fake speed camera
Hi mummy and daddy
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
News
Confirmed school closures: Friday 2 March
Schools announce closures as snow continues to fall
Fun in snowy Newbury
Schools may be closed, train services may be disrupted but did these youngsters care
Police hunting rapist who may be posing as taxi driver in Newbury
A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News