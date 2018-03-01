go

Fun in snowy Newbury

Schools may be closed, train services may be disrupted but did these youngsters care

John Herring

John Herring

Fun in snowy Newbury

People in Newbury have been enjoying the snow on the first day of spring.

Schools may be closed, train services may be disrupted but did these youngsters care? 

 

