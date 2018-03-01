Confirmed school closures: Friday 2 March

Council challenged to justify £50 green bin collection charge
A SIGNIFICANT number of schools will be closed across West Berkshire tomorrow (Friday 2 March).
Several of the following schools have confirmed they will remain closed on their own social media channels. Other school closures have been listed on West Berkshire council's website:
PRIMARY SCHOOLS
Aldermaston Primary
Basildon Primary
Beedon Primary
Birch Copse Primary
Bradfield Primary
Brookfields Special School
Brightwalton Primary
Brimpton Primary
Bucklebury Primary
Burghfield St Marys
Beenham Primary
Calcot Infant School and Nursery
Calcot Junior School
Chaddleworth St Andrews
Chieveley Primary School
Compton Primary
Curridge School
Downsway Primary
Enborne Church of England Primary School
Englefield Primary
Falkland Primary
Fir Tree Primary School and Nursery
Francis Baily Primary
Garland Junior School
Hampstead Norreys Primary
Hermitage Primary School
Hungerford Nursery School Centre
Inkpen Primary
John Rankin Infant and Nursery
John Rankin Junior School
Kennet Valley Primary School
Kintbury St Mary's
Lambourn Church of England Primary School
Long Lane Primary
Mortimer St Johns Church of England Infant School
Mortimer St Mary's Church of England Juniors
Mrs Blands Infant and Nursery School
Pangbourne Primary
Purley Primary
Robert Sandilands
Shaw-cum-Donnington primary
Shefford primary
Speenhamland Primary
Springfield Primary
Spurcroft Primary
St Finian's Catholic Primary
St John the Evangelist Infant and Nursery
St Joseph's Catholic Primary
St Nicolas Church of England Junior
St Paul's Catholic Primary School (Academy)
Stockcross Primary
Streatley Church of England Voluntary Controlled School
Sulhamstead and Ufton Nervet
Thatcham Park CE Primary School
The Castle School
The Ilsleys Primary
The Willows Primary
The Winchcombe School
Theale Primary
Welford and Wickham Primary
Westwood Farm Infant School
Westwood Farm Junior School
Whitelands Park Primary
Woolhampton Primary
Yattendon Primary
SECONDARY SCHOOLS
Denefield School
The Downs School
John O'Gaunt School
Kennet School
Park House School
St Bartholomew's
Theale Green School
Trinity School
Willink School
This list will be updated in the morning. You are advised to check your school's social media accounts for more information.
