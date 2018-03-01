go

Confirmed school closures: Friday 2 March

Schools announce closures as snow continues to fall

A SIGNIFICANT number of schools will be closed across West Berkshire tomorrow (Friday 2 March).

Several of the following schools have confirmed they will remain closed on their own social media channels. Other school closures have been listed on West Berkshire council's website:  

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Aldermaston Primary 

Basildon Primary

Beedon Primary

Birch Copse Primary 

Bradfield Primary 

Brookfields Special School

Brightwalton Primary 

Brimpton Primary 

Bucklebury Primary 

Burghfield St Marys 

Beenham Primary

Calcot Infant School and Nursery

Calcot Junior School

Chaddleworth St Andrews

Chieveley Primary School

Compton Primary 

Curridge School

Downsway Primary 

Enborne Church of England Primary School

Englefield Primary 

Falkland Primary 

Fir Tree Primary School and Nursery 

Francis Baily Primary 

Garland Junior School

Hampstead Norreys Primary 

Hermitage Primary School

Hungerford Nursery School Centre 

Inkpen Primary 

John Rankin Infant and Nursery 

John Rankin Junior School

Kennet Valley Primary School 

Kintbury St Mary's 

Lambourn Church of England Primary School

Long Lane Primary 

Mortimer St Johns Church of England Infant School

Mortimer St Mary's Church of England Juniors 

Mrs Blands Infant and Nursery School

Pangbourne Primary 

Purley Primary 

Robert Sandilands 

Shaw-cum-Donnington primary 

Shefford primary 

Speenhamland Primary

Springfield Primary 

Spurcroft Primary

St Finian's Catholic Primary 

St John the Evangelist Infant and Nursery 

St Joseph's Catholic Primary 

St Nicolas Church of England Junior

St Paul's Catholic Primary School (Academy)

Stockcross Primary 

Streatley Church of England Voluntary Controlled School

Sulhamstead and Ufton Nervet 

Thatcham Park CE Primary School

The Castle School 

The Ilsleys Primary 

The Willows Primary 

The Winchcombe School 

Theale Primary 

Welford and Wickham Primary 

Westwood Farm Infant School 

Westwood Farm Junior School 

Whitelands Park Primary 

Woolhampton Primary 

Yattendon Primary 

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Denefield School

The Downs School

John O'Gaunt School

Kennet School

Park House School

St Bartholomew's 

Theale Green School 

Trinity School 

Willink School 

This list will be updated in the morning. You are advised to check your school's social media accounts for more information. 

