Confirmed school closures: Friday 2 March

A SIGNIFICANT number of schools will be closed across West Berkshire tomorrow (Friday 2 March).

Several of the following schools have confirmed they will remain closed on their own social media channels. Other school closures have been listed on West Berkshire council's website:

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

Aldermaston Primary

Basildon Primary

Beedon Primary

Birch Copse Primary

Bradfield Primary

Brookfields Special School

Brightwalton Primary

Brimpton Primary

Bucklebury Primary

Burghfield St Marys

Beenham Primary

Calcot Infant School and Nursery

Calcot Junior School

Chaddleworth St Andrews

Chieveley Primary School

Compton Primary

Curridge School

Downsway Primary

Enborne Church of England Primary School

Englefield Primary

Falkland Primary

Fir Tree Primary School and Nursery

Francis Baily Primary

Garland Junior School

Hampstead Norreys Primary

Hermitage Primary School

Hungerford Nursery School Centre

Inkpen Primary

John Rankin Infant and Nursery

John Rankin Junior School

Kennet Valley Primary School

Kintbury St Mary's

Lambourn Church of England Primary School

Long Lane Primary

Mortimer St Johns Church of England Infant School

Mortimer St Mary's Church of England Juniors

Mrs Blands Infant and Nursery School

Pangbourne Primary

Purley Primary

Robert Sandilands

Shaw-cum-Donnington primary

Shefford primary

Speenhamland Primary

Springfield Primary

Spurcroft Primary

St Finian's Catholic Primary

St John the Evangelist Infant and Nursery

St Joseph's Catholic Primary

St Nicolas Church of England Junior

St Paul's Catholic Primary School (Academy)

Stockcross Primary

Streatley Church of England Voluntary Controlled School

Sulhamstead and Ufton Nervet

Thatcham Park CE Primary School

The Castle School

The Ilsleys Primary

The Willows Primary

The Winchcombe School

Theale Primary

Welford and Wickham Primary

Westwood Farm Infant School

Westwood Farm Junior School

Whitelands Park Primary

Woolhampton Primary

Yattendon Primary

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Denefield School

The Downs School

John O'Gaunt School

Kennet School

Park House School

St Bartholomew's

Theale Green School

Trinity School

Willink School

This list will be updated in the morning. You are advised to check your school's social media accounts for more information.