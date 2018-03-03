Kennet Radio set to go live on FM later this month

AFTER broadcasting online for the past five years, Kennet Radio will finally go live on FM next week.

The community radio station, which serves Newbury and Thatcham, will be launched on 106.7 MHz on Saturday, March 10.

Newbury mayor David Fenn and Thatcham mayor Ellen Crumly will both attend.

Test transmissions are currently under way, so listeners can tune in straight away.

Kennet Radio’s chairman, Julian Swift-Hook, said: “It’s fantastic news.

“After more than five years of hard work, we are bringing truly local radio back to Newbury and Thatcham.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our amazing volunteers, past and present, and to everyone who has supported us with donations.

“We really couldn’t have done it without you.”

Most of the programmes are put together by local people and include a wide variety of music, news and sport, what’s on around the area, traffic and travel, discussions, phone-ins and interviews.

Kennet Radio is run by volunteers and is primarily funded by sponsorship and donations, although there will be a limited amount of on-air advertising available.

It will be on air 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is looking for more volunteer presenters and producers.

Mr Swift-Hook said: “There is plenty to do behind the scenes as well as in front of the microphone, so you don’t have to want to be the new Tony Blackburn or John Humphrys to get involved.”

To find out about volunteering, email getinvolved@kennetradio.com