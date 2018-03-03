go

Spring concert at St John's Church in Newbury is postponed

Today's event called off due to bad weather but Cecilia Consort plan to rearrange

THE Cecilia Consort has regretfully announced the cancellation of its Spring Concert, which was due to take place at St John;s Church in Newbury today.

The decision to postpone the event was taken due to the adverse weather and the resultant driving conditions.

It is hoped the performance can be rescheduled for another date later this year.

Information will be posted on its website www.ceciliaconsort.org.uk and on its Facebook page in due course.

