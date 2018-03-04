Newbury man arrested on suspicion of rape released on bail

A MAN has been released on bail in connection with two rapes that detectives believe are linked in Newbury.

A 42-year-old man from Newbury was arrested on Friday on suspicion of rape.

The man has been released on police bail until tomorrow pending further enquiries by police.

During the first offence in the early hours of January 20, a woman in her twenties was reportedly raped after being picked up in a taxi or vehicle purporting to be a taxi.

In the second incident, in the early hours of Saturday, February 24 a woman in her twenties was taken to an unknown property by a taxi or vehicle purporting to be a taxi where she was reportedly raped.

Both women are continuing to be offered the support of specially-trained officers.