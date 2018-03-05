Heartfelt tributes paid to popular and long-serving solicitor

IAN Campbell, a popular and long-serving solicitor based in Newbury, died peacefully at the weekend surrounded by his family.

He first represented clients at Newbury Magistrates’ Court as a newly qualified solicitor at Charles Hoile in 1975.

Since then he has appeared in around 130 magistrates’ courts up and down the country and represented thousands of defendants.

Colleagues, friends and former clients are all mourning the passing of one of life's true gentlemen and online tributes have highlighted his kindly manner and compassion.

Mr Campbell, a devout Christian who was a stalwart of his local church community, is survived by his wife, Erica, two children and three grandchildren.

