go

Dance the night away to golden oldies

Dance night this Saturday at the Crucible

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Dance the night away to golden oldies

A KINGSCLERE man is hoping to get people back on their feet by organising a series of dance nights.

Alan Dowley has set up Music Memories to allow singles or couples to go along and dance to tunes from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

The first Music Memories dance night will be held at the Crucible Sports and Social Club in Newbury on Saturday, March 10, from 7pm.

This will be followed by another on Wednesday, April 18, at the same venue.

Mr Dowley said: “I used to go to the dance nights back in the 70s.

“I thought they were a great idea, but sadly they just stopped being held. I think they’re missed.”

Mr Dowley said the dance nights will also provide a good opportunity to socialise with like-minded people. He is hoping to run as many as four a month. 

“Anyone can come along, whether single or a couple, they can turn up and people can just ask anyone else to dance,” he said.

“I think it will appeal to anyone over 25 who feels they are too old for nightclubs.”

He added: “There will be a book of music from the Second World War to the 1990s, and people can choose what they want. If I have it I will play it and if I don’t, I will get it for the next dance.

“If they want jazz or rock and roll or a song that reminds them of good memories, I will play it.” 

The dance nights will be free to enter, but participants will be asked to buy a £2 raffle ticket.

There will be a bar and food will also be available.

For more details, visit music-memories.uk or call Mr Dowley on 07969 517882.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police hunting suspected rapist who may be posing as taxi driver in Newbury

Police on the hunt for 'predatory offender' following two rapes in Newbury

Heartfelt tributes paid to popular and long-serving solicitor

Town's popular and long-serving solicitor has dies

Newbury man charged with two counts of rape

Newbury man charged with two counts of rape

Newbury man arrested in connection with rape investigation

Newbury man arrested in connection with rape investigation

News

Westminster Blog: NATO and Russia
News

Westminster Blog: NATO and Russia

Newbury MP Richard Benyon on the threat posed by Russia

4comments

 
Dance the night away to golden oldies
News

Dance the night away to golden oldies

Dance night this Saturday at the Crucible

 
News

Drink-driver's trail of destruction

3comments

 
News

Newbury man charged with two counts of rape

 
News

Prezzo to close its Newbury branch

6comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33