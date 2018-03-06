Dance the night away to golden oldies

A KINGSCLERE man is hoping to get people back on their feet by organising a series of dance nights.

Alan Dowley has set up Music Memories to allow singles or couples to go along and dance to tunes from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

The first Music Memories dance night will be held at the Crucible Sports and Social Club in Newbury on Saturday, March 10, from 7pm.

This will be followed by another on Wednesday, April 18, at the same venue.

Mr Dowley said: “I used to go to the dance nights back in the 70s.

“I thought they were a great idea, but sadly they just stopped being held. I think they’re missed.”

Mr Dowley said the dance nights will also provide a good opportunity to socialise with like-minded people. He is hoping to run as many as four a month.

“Anyone can come along, whether single or a couple, they can turn up and people can just ask anyone else to dance,” he said.

“I think it will appeal to anyone over 25 who feels they are too old for nightclubs.”

He added: “There will be a book of music from the Second World War to the 1990s, and people can choose what they want. If I have it I will play it and if I don’t, I will get it for the next dance.

“If they want jazz or rock and roll or a song that reminds them of good memories, I will play it.”

The dance nights will be free to enter, but participants will be asked to buy a £2 raffle ticket.

There will be a bar and food will also be available.

For more details, visit music-memories.uk or call Mr Dowley on 07969 517882.