Roadworks update

A round-up of some of the planned road closures taking place across West Berkshire over the coming weeks.

Midgham level crossing will be closed for 3 nights (10pm until 6pm) from Sunday, March 11. All traffic will be diverted via Wasing Road, Brimpton Road and the A4.

Colthrop level crossing will be closed for 5 nights (10pm until 6pm) from Sunday, March 11. There is no alternative route for through traffic but access will be maintained for both pedestrians and emergency services.

Greyberry Copse Road, in Greenham will be closed from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Sunday, March 11 to allow maintenance works on the telecoms mast. The alternative route for all traffic affected will be via New Road and Pigeons Farm Road.

Station Road in Hungerford will be closed at the level crossing from 12.30am on Monday, March 12 until 12.30am on Tuesday, March 13, while Network Rail lay new rails and sleepers along this section of track. There is no alternative route for traffic. Access for both pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained but with a short delay while the road is made safe to pass.

Cheap St in Compton will be closed outside Bray Cottage while Thames Water install a new water connection on Monday, March 12 for four days. All traffic will be diverted via Horn Street.

Thatcham level crossing will be closed for 2 nights (10pm until 6pm) from Wednesday, March 14. A diversion will be in place via the A4, the A339, Pinchington Lane and Burys Bank Road.

Rooksnest Lane, Kintbury will be closed between Pebble Hill and Heads Lane from 8am to 4.30pm from March 16-19. This is to enable Gigaclear to install a new fibre network. The diversion for affected traffic is via Pebble Hill and Heads Lane.

The Broadway, Thatcham will be closed between 8am and 4pm on Sunday, March 18, between Nideggen Close and Church Gate. This is to enable BT access to its underground structure. A diversion will be in place via A4 Chapel Street, The Moors and Station Road.

Holly Lane, Ashampstead will be closed between 9.30am until 3.30pm on March 26 and 27, to allow BT contractors access to the overhead network to renew a faulty aerial cable. The alternative route for all traffic will be via Palmers Hill, Aldworth Road and Noakes Hill.

Byway No 48/2 in Bucklebury will remain closed under emergency notice for up to a further 6 months while the surface is repaired.