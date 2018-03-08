go

Police appeal after blind woman's guide dog reportedly attacked in Shaw

Labrador required treatment at vets after sustaining cut to its ear

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

POLICE are appealing for information after a blind woman's guide dog was injured in an incident at Shaw Park.

The dog was off the lead in the park, by the river on the east side of the A339, at 10am on Monday when its owner heard growling and snapping by another dog.

The guide dog's owner, a 60-year-old woman who is registered blind, called it back. She found the golden Labrador had a cut on an ear, which required treatment at a vets.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it was called to a report of a dangerous dog.

Investigating officer PC Mark Simpson, of Newbury Local CID, said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park at the time and witnessed the incident.

"If you have any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43180070370."

 

