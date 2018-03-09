go

Local businesswoman to march against meningitis in memory of her brother

Fundraising event will start and finish in Inkpen tomorrow (Sat)

Inkpen walk for meningitis

A LOCAL businesswoman will march against meningitis this weekend in memory of her brother.

Gaye Perry, from Baughurst, has organised the walk, which will take place Inkpen on Saturday, to raise money for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

There is a very personal reason for her taking part – her brother Ben Rudman, 54, died last May as a result of devastating brain injury caused by pneumococcal meningitis.  

The event will consist of a 11.5-mile circular walk in the North Wessex Downs, in and around Inkpen,

It will start and finish at The Crown and Garter pub, which Mrs Perry said her brother would have “wholeheartedly approved of”.

Mrs Perry was hoping to drum up £1,500 for the charity, but has already raised in excess of £1,900.

She said: “Perhaps with continued research into meningitis, other families can be spared the sadness that we have experienced from the shocking loss of Ben.”

Mr Rudman left behind three children, Talitha, 21, Millie, 19, and Blubelle, three.  

If you would like to donate to the charity, visit https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ Ben-Rudman 

The walk starts at 11am at the Honesty coffee shop at The Crown and Garter.

If anyone is interested in taking part, contact Mrs Perry on  gayeperry@btinternet.com

