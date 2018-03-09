go

Hedgehog rescued after being stuck in pipe for a week

Digger is on the road to recovery after his ordeal

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Hedgehog resued after being stuck in pipe for a week

THIS little hedgehog luckily survived after being trapped in an underground pipe for a week.

Digger, as he has been named, is currently in intensive care, where he is being treated for severe dehydration.

He was rescued on Sunday and taken to a hedgehog rehab centre in Thatcham.

It is believed the animal fell into a trench below a property in Marlbrorough, Wiltshire, and then, being unable to climb out, took shelter under the building where the pipe went up through the floor.

Digger’s rescue was only made possible because the home owners had heard scratching noises coming from the vicinity of some recently-installed pipework.

Swift excavation of the floor uncovered the sorry hedgehog, stuck in a tight space, having been entombed when the pipe trench was filled and landscaped.

A phone call early on a Sunday morning to Hedgehog Bottom, Thatcham, turned out to be the start of a miracle.

“Initially the call sounded like it was just a run of the mill ‘hedgehog down a hole’ but having dispatched local hedgehog carers, Joy and Ian Hunt, to collect the unfortunate creature, the story became incredible,” said Hedgehog Bottom manager Gill Lucraft.

“We were amazed that the poor boy had survived as he had been trapped for a week.

“He was obviously getting air and moisture from somewhere.”

Homeowners and builders are being asked to keep an eye open for animals that have fallen in to uncovered holes and ensure they are removed as soon as possible and before filling begins.

A simple ramp or some bricks piled up to make steps can help animals escape.

Hedgehog Bottom is a hospital and rescue for sick, injured and orphaned wild hedgehogs.

If you would like more information, contact Gill Lucraft on (01635) 826120 or email info@hedgehog-rescue.org.uk

