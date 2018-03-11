Doctor has a message of healing

DESPITE the heavy snow, plenty of people ventured out to the Quaker Friends Meeting House in Newbury on Friday evening for an inspiring talk on Healing Nations.

Dr Omnia Marzouk, a British Muslim of Egyptian heritage, spoke on Healing is needed for nations as well as for people as part of her commitment to building bridges of understanding between the West and the Muslim/Arab world.

One of the founders of the Peace and Integration Forum, Howard Grace, said: “I was delighted that Dr Marzouk shared experiences that as ordinary human beings we could all identify with, whatever our beliefs.

“We all have similar inner struggles and several in the audience were clearly reflecting on their own actions and lifestyles.

“This meeting went beyond beliefs and inter-faith comparisons, to an honest reflection on what human beings have in common.

“Maybe this is the foundation of the healing that is needed for nations as well as for people.”

Whilst working in the NHS, Dr Marzouk ended up working with people of all religions, backgrounds, orientations and convictions.

She felt this was an ideal setting to learn how to truly live a respectful, compassionate and caring life.

As well as her medical work, Dr Marzouk spoke about moving further out of her comfort zone, travelling to 26 countries and working with people in different settings and situations, focusing on trust-building across divides, ethical leadership and sustainability.

Dr Marzouk worked for 22 years as consultant in paediatric emergency medicine at Liverpool Children’s Hospital in Alder Hey, and was also clinical director of the emergency department for seven years.

The event was hosted jointly by Newbury Quakers and the West Berkshire Peace and Integration Forum.