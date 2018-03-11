go

Doctor has a message of healing

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Doctor has a message of healing

DESPITE the heavy snow, plenty of people ventured out to the Quaker Friends Meeting House in Newbury on Friday evening for an inspiring talk on Healing Nations. 

Dr Omnia Marzouk, a British Muslim of Egyptian heritage, spoke on Healing is needed for nations as well as for people as part of her commitment to building bridges of understanding between the West and the Muslim/Arab world.

One of the founders of the Peace and Integration Forum, Howard Grace, said: “I was delighted that Dr Marzouk shared experiences that as ordinary human beings we could all identify with, whatever our beliefs.

“We all have similar inner struggles and several in the audience were clearly reflecting on their own actions and lifestyles.

“This meeting went beyond beliefs and inter-faith comparisons, to an honest reflection on what human beings have in common.

“Maybe this is the foundation of the healing that is needed for nations as well as for people.”

Whilst working in the NHS, Dr Marzouk ended up working with people of all religions, backgrounds, orientations and convictions.

She felt this was an ideal setting to learn how to truly live a respectful, compassionate and caring life.

As well as her medical work, Dr Marzouk spoke about moving further out of her comfort zone, travelling to 26 countries and working with people in different settings and situations, focusing on trust-building across divides, ethical leadership and sustainability.

Dr Marzouk worked for 22 years as consultant in paediatric emergency medicine at Liverpool Children’s Hospital in Alder Hey, and was also clinical director of the emergency department for seven years.

The event was hosted jointly by Newbury Quakers and the West Berkshire Peace and Integration Forum.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Care home worker preyed on vulnerable victim

Care home worker preyed on vulnerable victim

Fears that deadly dog disease may have reached Greenham Common

Fears that deadly dog disease may have reached Greenham Common

Two incidents bring A34 to a standstill

Two incidents bring A34 to a standstill

Four days of disruption for commuters next week as buses replace trains

Travel woes next week due to rail closure

News

Mencap to reschedule race day
News

Mencap to reschedule race day

The event will now be staged in the summer

 
Council will use powers to unlock land needed for Market Street development
News

Council will use powers to unlock land needed for Market Street development

Councillors give green light for private rights of way to be overridden so project can proceed

2comments

 
News

Firefighters forced onto roof to put out chimney fire

 
News

Doctor has a message of healing

 
News

CCTV image released in connection with a burglary in Pangbourne

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33