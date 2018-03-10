Teenage trio star in short film

THREE students from a Newbury theatre school have been selected to play the lead roles in a short film.

Teenagers Seth Bown, Erin Purton and Jude Limberg Birks will appear in Pet Detective, which tells the story of child sleuth Hank Marley on the trail of a dangerous puppy killer, all the while searching for his own long-lost pet.

For the youngsters, Pet Detective was their first time in front of the camera.

“It was one of the most intense and exciting experiences of my life,” said 14-year-old Jude.

“I learned so much about how films are made that now I’m determined to pursue a career in the film industry when I’m older.”

Director Munro Gascoigne turned to Jenny Unthank, principle of Stagecoach Newbury – a children’s theatre school for four- to 21-year-olds – to fill the roles.

He said: “I went to Stagecoach to test the waters, expecting if I was lucky to maybe cast one of the roles.

“Instead, I was so impressed I ended up casting all three leads.

“The entire crew were impressed with the kids’ professionalism.

“I’d happily work with them again.”

Pet Detective, which was filmed over the course of five days at Riverdown Park on the outskirts of Salisbury, premieres at Salisbury Arts Centre at the end of June.

n Stagecoach Newbury offers weekend performing arts classes at The Clere School, Burghclere.

