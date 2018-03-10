go

CCTV image released in connection with a burglary in Pangbourne

Police want to question a man in relation to the incident

CCTV image released in connection with a burglary in Pangbourne

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV footage of a man at Pangbourne railway station in connection with a burglary in the area. 

The burglary occurred between 12.30pm and 2pm in Shooters Hill on Friday February 9 2018.

The offender forced entry to the property and then conducted a search of the address.

The victim, a man in his seventies, returned home to find the offender inside the property.

The offender then pushed the victim and ran away from the scene.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

A William Forbes moonphase watch was stolen during the burglary.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Martin turner said: "I am releasing CCTV of a man who was captured at Pangbourne railway station as I believe he may have information about the burglary in Shooters Hill on Friday 9 February.

"If you recognise this man or have any information about the burglary please contact police immediately.

"The easiest way to do this is by calling 101 or visiting a police station and quoting reference number 43180042763."

