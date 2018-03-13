Plan champions homes for the elderly

THE Draft Neighbourhood Development Plan for Kingsclere emphasises that homes for elderly people will be encouraged and highlights the desire to protect shops and pubs from change of use applications.

The plan, which is currently out to public consultation, aims to protect the village for the present and future, as well as finding provision for at least 50 houses.

The three sites outlined as most suitable for development were Fawconer Road, Coppice Road and Strokins Road.

It is proposed that at least 12 dwellings could be constructed on Fawconer Road, 26 on Coppice Road and 14 on Strokins Road – which in total will provide between 52 and 62 additional houses, which is in excess of the 50 required through Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Adopted Local Plan.

The plan states: “Planning applications which address the local housing need of elderly and infirm residents will be permitted where they meet a proven identified need and where the location provides access to the facilities and services in the village, along with access to public transport.”

In total, 32 of the 78 residents who responded to a 2014 questionnaire believed bungalows were needed to meet the needs of an aging population, while 25 stated that small privately-owned dwellings were also needed.

In order to further meet the needs of the village, people with a local connection to the parish, and whose needs are not met by the open market, will be the first to be offered the tenancy or shared ownership of the dwelling.

Having a local connection is considered to be someone who is a resident in the parish, has family connections in the parish or someone whose work benefits the people in the parish.

In order to maintain the street scene of Kingsclere, some policies have been put in place to protect shops and pubs.

The draft plan states: “Closure of shops and other village facilities would be detrimental to the overall sustainability of Kingsclere and would probably reduce accessibility and choice of facilities, particularly for elderly people.”

Therefore, “proposals requiring planning permission to change the use from shops, pubs, restaurants and business premises to private dwellings within the Conservation Area will not be supported unless it can be demonstrated that the use of these premises is no longer economically viable.”

Parish council chairman John Sawyer said: “This is the first time the village has had the opportunity to shape its own future and to protect itself from uncontrolled and inappropriate development.”

The Kingsclere Neighbourhood Development Plan has been developed over a period of four years by a group of volunteers from both the community and Kingsclere Parish Council.

The plan and associated documents can be viewed at www.basingstoke.gov.uk/KNP